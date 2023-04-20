Bailard Inc. Acquires 419 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,238,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,973,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SJM. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $152.17 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.96.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

