Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,800 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,579.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total value of $271,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,940 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,634.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,579.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $140.77 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $169.67. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.42.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

