Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 122.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,918 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bancorp worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,294,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.64 per share, with a total value of $48,496.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,755.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.64 per share, with a total value of $48,496.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,180 shares in the company, valued at $629,755.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $152,614.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,050 shares of company stock worth $121,530 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bancorp Price Performance

TBBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.46. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

