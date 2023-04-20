Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 60,787 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 87.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 58.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

VNT stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

