Bailard Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 743.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 77,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 67,889 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

IYR stock opened at $85.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day moving average is $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $113.13.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

