Bailard Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period.

SCHE stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

