Bailard Inc. Invests $1.99 Million in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,521 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 121.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSTG opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.86, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $32.45.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

