Bailard Inc. Sells 1,565 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 64,919 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 26,537 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,016,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BE shares. TheStreet raised Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.07.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 6,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $117,278.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,910.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $176,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 628,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,850,052.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 6,501 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $117,278.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,910.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,424 shares of company stock worth $6,262,403. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

BE stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

