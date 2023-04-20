Bailard Inc. Sells 2,147 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

Nucor Price Performance

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $147.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.44. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.