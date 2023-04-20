Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) PT Raised to $38.00 at Evercore ISI

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of -50.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,704,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,545,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,603,000 after acquiring an additional 501,606 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,895,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,567 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.