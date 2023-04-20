Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) PT Raised to $43.00 at Barclays

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BKR. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

BKR opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of -50.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 576,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 29.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 118,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 26,895 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

