Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 3.6 %

BKR opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.93 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,343,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,378,000 after buying an additional 1,919,760 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,329,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,554,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,867,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

