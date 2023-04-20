Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.76% of Banc of California worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,684,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,850,000 after purchasing an additional 183,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,664,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,529,000 after acquiring an additional 44,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Banc of California by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 581,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 61,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banc of California Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BANC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Banc of California in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of BANC opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $694.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Banc of California had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Further Reading

