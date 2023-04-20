Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,280,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 53,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.70. 23,655,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,695,633. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.71. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 45,641 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

