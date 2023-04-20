Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

BLX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $686.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.16. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. owned 0.98% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

