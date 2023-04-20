Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (BSMX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Stock Down 0.9 %
BSMX opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.08.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile
Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.
