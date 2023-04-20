Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Short Interest Up 16.8% in March

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,800 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 236,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Bank First Price Performance

NASDAQ BFC traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $67.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,921. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $706.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.28. Bank First has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.09.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.18). Bank First had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank First will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael B. Molepske sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $802,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank First by 85,912.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,016,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,596 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bank First in the fourth quarter worth $9,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank First by 28.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,235,000 after purchasing an additional 91,207 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Bank First in the fourth quarter worth $2,195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank First by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank First from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

Featured Stories

