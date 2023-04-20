Bank of America Boosts Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $66.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,393,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,605,238,000 after buying an additional 1,539,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,145,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $439,607,000 after buying an additional 742,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after buying an additional 1,966,755 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

