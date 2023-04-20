Bank of America Increases e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $105.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.58.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $93.03 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $94.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 109.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.64.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $2,226,645.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,084,962.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,226,645.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,084,962.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,195 shares of company stock worth $18,446,749 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.