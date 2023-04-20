Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Raised to $29.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $40.37.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bank of America by 60.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1,356.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

