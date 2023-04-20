Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BKGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BK opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

