Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.14. 301,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,033,712. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

