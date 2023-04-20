Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.
Shares of BK stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.14. 301,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,033,712. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.
Several research firms recently commented on BK. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.
