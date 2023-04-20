Barclays Lowers ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $70.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

ONEOK stock opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.23.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

