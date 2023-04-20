Barclays Lowers Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$75.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.44.

Shares of TOU stock traded down C$0.45 on Thursday, hitting C$60.15. The stock had a trading volume of 690,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,173. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$52.34 and a 52-week high of C$84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$58.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.51.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.90 by C($2.99). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 63.21%. The firm had revenue of C$2.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 7.0880196 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$65.94 per share, with a total value of C$41,542.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,130 shares in the company, valued at C$2,975,872.20. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$313,843.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,668,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$544,132,959.02. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$65.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,542.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,975,872.20. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 21,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,202. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

