Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Up 14.7% in March

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,200 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 1,612,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 237.2 days.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Becle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:BCCLF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.33. 4,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,481. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. Becle has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.68.

Becle, SAB. de C.V. is a alcoholic beverage producing company. It is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, export, import, bottling, and marketing of distilled alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including tequila, whiskey, and rum. The company was founded in 1758 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

