Beddow Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.73. 283,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,968. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

