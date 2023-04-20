Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,885 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 2.5% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7,805.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,753 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,512 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.79. 1,669,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,143,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.09. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $96.74.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

