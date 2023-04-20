Beldex Price Reaches $0.0559 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $224.50 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0559 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,948.48 or 0.06776757 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00065757 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00020478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00040978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00021411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

