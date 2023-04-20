Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Short Interest Up 9.9% in March

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 658,100 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 598,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 87.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 93,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHE. StockNews.com began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

BHE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,382. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $781.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $750.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 34.20%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

