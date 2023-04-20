Berkshire Bank Acquires 12,709 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 139.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank owned about 0.07% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAN. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 347.4% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA TAN traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $77.15. 95,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,644. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.03. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $55.54 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.