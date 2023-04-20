Berkshire Bank Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after buying an additional 21,213 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 577.3% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.37. 147,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.75.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.67.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

