Berkshire Bank Buys 618 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Berkshire Bank grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,561 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Target by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.62. 368,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,108. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

