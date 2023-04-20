Berkshire Bank Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Berkshire Bank lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,182,000 after purchasing an additional 195,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.69. The company had a trading volume of 119,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,197. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $64.06.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.