Berkshire Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Berkshire Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 80,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 36,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,125,881. The company has a market capitalization of $275.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average of $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

