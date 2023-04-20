Berkshire Bank Has $1.09 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 119.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,386,429 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $102.85. 104,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,688. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.67.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

