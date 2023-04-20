Berkshire Bank Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,654 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $278.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,010,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,070,172. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $281.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

