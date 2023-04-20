Berkshire Bank Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Berkshire Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $414.11. The stock had a trading volume of 469,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,439. The firm has a market cap of $311.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $451.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $404.26 and its 200 day moving average is $395.22.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
