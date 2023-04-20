Berkshire Bank Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Berkshire Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.7 %

LMT stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $491.65. 113,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,893. The stock has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $479.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.30.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.13.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

