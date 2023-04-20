BHK Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 615 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSL. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

NYSE:CSL traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.86. 138,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,185. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.