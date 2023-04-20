BHK Investment Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $52,330,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,028,000 after acquiring an additional 189,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Watsco by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,778,000 after purchasing an additional 115,697 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 699,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,998,000 after purchasing an additional 115,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSO traded up $18.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $334.83. 402,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,327. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.76 and a 200 day moving average of $281.16. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $356.60.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $218.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.00.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

