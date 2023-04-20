BHK Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 0.3% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 166.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Honeywell International by 98.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.99. The stock had a trading volume of 461,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.03. The stock has a market cap of $131.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

