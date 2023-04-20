BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 405 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.25. The company had a trading volume of 368,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,011. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $131.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.26 and a 200-day moving average of $256.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

