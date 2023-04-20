BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 876 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for about 0.5% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after buying an additional 69,309 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $33.88. 3,792,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,257,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $53.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

