Bicycle Therapeutics’ (BCYC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BCYC. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCYC opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $417.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55.

Insider Activity at Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.05. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 779.35% and a negative return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $31,369.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,839.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,628 shares of company stock valued at $55,477. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. Natixis bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications.

