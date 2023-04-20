Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Update

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Bio-Path Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:BPTH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. 41,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,524. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the second quarter worth $70,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

Featured Stories

