BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.7 %

NASDAQ BVXV opened at $2.14 on Monday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

