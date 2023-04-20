Bitcoin Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $28,782.86 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $557.00 billion and $20.96 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00436793 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00120091 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00028435 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000585 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,351,631 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.