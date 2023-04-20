Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $48.19

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001094 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $48.19 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00132885 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00053578 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00035478 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001309 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

