Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $25.57 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001263 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00133676 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00053092 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00035209 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001288 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

