Bitgert (BRISE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $177.17 Million

Bitgert (BRISE) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Bitgert has a total market capitalization of $177.17 million and $5.30 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitgert token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitgert has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitgert Profile

Bitgert launched on July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bitgert is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.

$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert’s dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.”

Buying and Selling Bitgert

